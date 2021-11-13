Gmail is down; Reported to be affected globally

Google’s popular Email service provider Gmail is reportedly in trouble globally. According to the down detector site, Gmail has been down around since 2 pm on Friday. Down detector data show that the problem still exists in many places.

About 49 per cent of people who experience problems report a server problem. About 30 per cent say they have trouble sending an email. 21 per cent say they find it difficult to open a Gmail site. The company has not officially commented on the incident. At the same time, many people are raising this issue on Twitter and other social media sites.

Down detector data show that in India, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and Chandigarh are the worst hit. At the same time, there are reports of YouTube having problems in some places. The data shows that YouTube also had a problem just after 2 pm on Friday.