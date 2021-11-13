If you want to sideload apps, use android instead: Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook told The New York Times ‘Dealbook’ conference that users interested in sideloading apps should consider purchasing an Android phone as people today have the opportunity to choose.

From Apple’s point of view, Cook said, allowing apps to be sidelined is tantamount to telling an automaker not to include seat belts and airbags in the car. He also commented that the iPhone would not be possible if maximum security was not provided. App side loading is allowed on Android phones. Apple is against the idea of app sideloading and it is not the first time they have come out against it. But this is the first time Cook has commented directly on the matter.

What is Sideloading Apps?

Sideloading is the process of installing apps directly from the Internet on the iPhone and Android phone, respectively, through Apple’s App Store or Google’s Play Store. This refers to installing a custom app from a marketplace without the permission of the device manufacturer. Users can install apps on their phones that are not in the App Store or Play Store. Apple does not officially allow this. However, they can also be installed on jailbroken iPhones. There are some reports that the European Union may move against Apple in this regard. Google allows sideloading of apps on Android, but the company also warns of the dangers involved. Security companies also tell Android users not to install apps outside the Play Store.

What is the problem with Apple if it is side loaded?

The company believes that the reliability and security of iPhones will be compromised if Apple’s iOS environment is forced to side-load apps as strongly as the European Union may bring. Apple helps users and other developers by keeping out illegal apps. The company claims that blocking the installation of malware apps increases the security of iPhones. But on the one hand, there is strong criticism of the fenced-in environment in which Apple grew.

The ‘App Review’ process checks the security of all apps submitted for storage. Checks for virus-infected SDKs and malware. This allows Apple to ensure that its App Store is secure. The company is constantly striving to improve the quality of the app review process. It also claims that malware apps could get on iPhones if the law were passed that would allow iPhones to be installed outside the App Store. This could jeopardize the security features of the iPhones.

It is also believed that if the side loading of apps is allowed, scammers will use technology-based emulation apps to deceive technology-savvy users. Apple claims that even Trojan apps can get on iPhones. For example, an app user who pretends to be a clubhouse may have installed it. Then all the log-in details can be leaked. Apple believes that allowing sideloading would be a step backwards for at least a decade. This will take iOS back to the days of pocket PCs. The company says that the devices will then be infected with the virus and will be carried by their users. In addition, those who spread imitations of popular apps can be a threat to developers. But those who want to side load apps, do it at their own risk.