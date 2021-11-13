India to conduct bilateral Army exercise with France on this week

New Delhi: The Indian Army will hold a 12-day-long bilateral Army exercise with French Army. The joint exercise will be held between November 15 to November 26 in Frejus in France.

A platoon of Gorkha Rifles Infantry Battalion is representing the Indian Army and French Army is represented by its 21st Marine Infantry Regiment of 6th Light Armoured Brigade. The joint exercise will focus on counter-terror operations. The joint exercise is named ‘Exercise SHAKTI’.

The biennial exercise is conducted alternately in India and France. The 2019 edition was conducted in Rajasthan.

Earlier in October, the armed forces of India and the United Kingdom (UK) carried out a tri-Service exercise ‘Konkan Shakti 2021’ in the Arabian Sea.