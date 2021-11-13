Indian Railways to resume regular passenger services with pre-Covid fares

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Railways announced that it will resume regular passenger train services with pre-Covid fares. The Indian Railways will drop the ‘Special’ tag given to passenger services. As per reports, 1700 services will be resumed in the next few days.

The Indian Railways had stopped passenger services in March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It gradually resumed services from May 2020. At present only a limited number of trains are operated and they are running as ‘Special trains’. The ticket prices of these trains are higher than that of the regular trains and there are no concessions and season tickets for these trains.

The amenities such as linen, pillows and catering services were withdrawn from the passenger services . Such amenities will continue to remain suspended for now. However the Covid 19 safety protocols will be continued.