‘It’s natural to drop catches’; Babar refuted his statement about Hasan’s drop catch

Pakistan captain Babar Assam has refuted a statement about the loss in the world cup. The skipper said that Hassan’s dropped catch of Matthew Wade over Shaheen Afridi’s ball was crucial in the World Cup semifinal defeat.

Babar made the remarks while speaking to commentators after the match. But at a later press conference, Babar softened: ‘It’s natural for catches to go away. Some catches may be decisive. But everything is part of the game. Hasan Ali is our main bowler. He is a player who has won many matches,’ he said. Wade hit three sixes in a row to give Australia entry to the finals.