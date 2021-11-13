Knocking the bat to settle anger; Conway lost the final

New Zealand wicketkeeper Devon Conway may now be saddened by the moment when the frustration of being out at the crucial moment ended in knocking the bat. In addition to breaking his little finger in the battle, Conway suffered two other major losses.

Out of the Twenty20 World Cup final squad against Australia; The New Zealand tour of India, which starts on the 17th, will also be missed. Conway, who scored 46 in the first semi-final against England, was stumped out by Jos Butler off Liam Livingston’s ball. Conway left the crease after hitting the bat with his hand in frustration at losing the wicket.