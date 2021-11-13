‘Love Hindi language more than Gujarati, need to strengthen our Rajbhasha’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday stated that he loves Hindi more than Gujarati, pointing out that the central government has placed special stress on ‘Rajbhasha’ (national language) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Speaking at the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi on the second day of his visit to the city, Shah said: ‘I love Hindi language more than Gujarati. We need to strengthen our Rajbhasha. Gandhiji converted the freedom movement into a people’s movement; it had three pillars – Swaraj, Swadeshi and Swabhasha’.

He further added: ‘Swaraj was achieved, but Swadeshi and Swabhasha were left behind. There is no conflict between Hindi and all our local languages. We have given special emphasis on Rajbhasha under PM Modi’s leadership’.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath was also in Varanasi for the ‘Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan.’ Prior to his speech, Shah launched a Hindi magazine at the maiden Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi’s Deendayal hastkala sankul.

On Friday, the Union Home Minister had a review meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Vidhan Sabha in charge in Varanasi, ahead of the impending assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. In addition, Shah prayed at Varanasi’s Kaal Bhairav shrine. He was joined by CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Shah’s visit is noteworthy in light of the forthcoming high-stakes Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, since he is widely seen as the architect of the BJP’s comeback in the state after being relegated to fourth place in the 2012 elections. The upcoming elections to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly are slated for early next year.