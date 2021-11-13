Microsoft is reportedly working on a foldable mouse

Microsoft has released a slew of new goods, ranging from the new Windows 11 operating system to the new education-focused Surface Laptop SE. According to a recent patent, Microsoft is developing a new input peripheral, specifically a mouse, that bends to become more compact and travel-friendly. Rather than jumping on the foldable screen bandwagon like many others, Microsoft intends to launch a new category of computer peripherals called foldable accessories.

The patent, which was recently discovered by the Deutsch tech website WindowsUnited, shows a computer mouse with a “deformable-body” that can flex physically. The device has no visible hinges and will be able to fold into a compact and travel-friendly accessory, according to Microsoft.

In the patent, the corporation included many concept sketches that indicate how the final product might look in the future. Users will be able to fold the mouse in half the original size. They will be able to conveniently carry it in their backpacks or pockets. However, because the device is still a patent, there is no way of knowing when Microsoft will make it available in the market.