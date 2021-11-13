Saudi Customs foil major drug smuggling bid

Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in Saudi Arabia has foiled a major drug smuggling bid. The officials at Al-Haditha port recovered more than 2.3 million Captagon pills.

The drugs were concealed inside a truck at the port. The authority said that it will tighten customs controls over the country’s imports and exports as part of its strategy.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control urged all citizens and residents to contact the authority to inform about drug smuggling and related activities. Residents can contact (1910), email ([email protected]) or by using the international number (00966114208417). The authority said that informers will be rewarded.