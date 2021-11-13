State government merges 4 licenses needed to serve liquor at independent restaurants

New Delhi: Delhi government has merged 4 licenses needed to serve liquor at independent restaurants. The decision was taken as a part of improving the ease of business. The new excise policy will come into force from November 17.

The L-17, L- 17 F, L-18 and L-18 F licenses at present in Delhi will be combined into an L-17 license. The L-17 license is meant for serving Indian liquor in independent restaurants, while L-17 F is for serving foreign liquor. The L-18 and L-18 F licenses are meant for serving Indian and foreign liquor, respectively, along with wine and beer at Indian restaurants.

The annual license fee of L- 17 will be Rs 5 lakh for independent restaurants with up to 1,000 square feet area, Rs 15 lakh for 1,001 to 2,500 square feet area, and Rs 25 lakh for above 2,500 square feet area. Live music, professional performances, bands, DJ, Karaoke, singing and dancing will be allowed in these restaurants. But to serve liquor at parties and events a separate P-10 E license will be required.