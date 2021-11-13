Trinamool Congress nominates former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominated former Chief Minister of Goa, Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 29.

Luizinho Faleiro had quit the Congress and joined the TMC in September. The bypoll for Rajya Sabha was necessitated following the resignation of TMC’s Arpita Ghosh. Arpita Ghosh had resigned in September and her term was to end in April 2026.

Also Read: Abbey Road Studio celebrates 90 years with a fest for aspiring music makers

TMC had earlier announced that it will contest in the Goa assembly polls to be held next year. The party hopes that appointing Luizinho Faleiro as Rajya Sabha member will help the party in the coastal state.