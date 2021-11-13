Union government issues new entry rules for international passengers

New Delhi: The Union government has issued new Covid-19 guidelines for international passengers. As per the new guidelines, all children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre-and-post-arrival Covid-19 testing.

But children under the age of 5, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during home quarantine period must undergo testing and treatment as per the protocol. All passengers must wear facemasks properly, covering their nose and mouth throughout the travel.

Also Read: Singapore Airlines prepares to face a surge in flight demand

The government warned that those passengers wearing masks incorrectly or violating the protocols inside the flight may be deboarded and will not be allowed to travel.