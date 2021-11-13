‘West Bengal becoming terrorist hub’: BJP MLA slams Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is linked with smugglers and criminals and the state has become a terrorist hub.

‘Does Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not want our international borders to be strong like the Central government does? We feel that this is because TMC is probably linked with smugglers and criminals. What is the point of bringing a resolution? West Bengal is a terrorist hub now. Why have they not given 631 km of land for fencing? All BJP MLAs will surely oppose the resolution on the November 17’, the designer-turned-politician told ANI.

The BJP MLA’s remarks came against the backdrop of West Bengal Government’s proposed resolution against the BSF jurisdiction expansion. The Centre had last month empowered the Border Security Force (BSF) to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.