Covid cases hit record high in Germany, health ministers call for state of emergency

As the country’s Covid cases in Germany hit an all time high and three health ministers of different states urged parties that are negotiating to form a new government to extend states’ power to implement stricter pandemic measures such as lockdowns or school closures.

The number of people infected per 100,000 increased to 277.4 last week, according to data released on Saturday by the Robert Koch Institute, and has risen to over 500 in some parts of the country.

Overburdened intensive care units may need to move patients between regions to find beds in the coming weeks, according to the head of Germany’s largest doctors association, Marburger Bund.

The federal government and the heads of Germany’s 16 states are scheduled to meet next week to discuss new pandemic measures, but the three parties negotiating to form a new government have agreed to let the state of emergency, which has been in place since the outbreak began, expires on November 25th as planned.

However, state health ministers in Baden-Württemberg, Hessen and Brandenburg argued that if the situation worsened, states should keep the option of enacting policies that require a state of emergency to be enforced such as curfews, lockdowns or school closures.