BJP worker beaten to death in West Bengal

Kolkata: A member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was beaten to death in Bhagabanpur in East Midnapore district, West Bengal. BJP alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters were behind the killing of Bhaskar Bera.

The Trinamool Congress has, however, denied the allegations. TMC leader Tarun Jana claimed that these are baseless allegations and TMC was not behind the BJP worker’s murder.

Earlier this month, another BJP worker was murdered in the area. A TMC leader was arrested in the case.