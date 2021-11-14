Buffalo refuses to be milked; Madhya Pradesh farmer complains to police

Bhopal: A farmer from Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh approached a police station on Saturday, along with his buffalo complaining that the animal was refusing to be milked.

‘The villager, identified as Babulal Jatav (45), submitted a complaint at Nayagaon police station on Saturday, saying his buffalo was not allowing to be milked since the past some days’, Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Shah said. He added that as per the complainant, villagers told the farmer that his cattle was under the influence of some witchcraft.

After about four hours after submitting the application, reached the police station with his buffalo again and sought help from the police, he said. That time, DSP asked the police station in-charge to aid the villager with some veterinary guidance. ‘The villager again reached the police station today to thank the police, saying the buffalo allowed to be milked on Sunday morning’, Shah added.