Dals and Sabzis Can Be Spiced Up With These 5 Tadkas!

A desi Indian meal is incomplete without tadka. Do you agree? The tempering or tadka gives our regular dishes their flavour, whether it is aloo sabzi or moong dal. What’s the best thing about Indian food? Tadka recipes are unique to each region of the country. To flavour dal and sabzis, nigella seeds and curry leaves are used in some regions while in others, desi ghee and red chillies are used. You can make interesting tadkas for your everyday dishes with different ingredients from your kitchen. Therefore, we thought of sharing 5 easy tadka or tempering recipes for you.

Hing And Jeera Tadka

This tadka recipe is one of the most popular ones, as it can be used as a tempering for both dal and sabzi. sabzi. This recipe requires just two ingredients.

Add some oil to a pan. You can use vegetable oil or ghee as per your preference.

You can also add a pinch of hing or asafoetida and 1 tsp of jeera.

When the jeera begins to sputter, turn off the flame.

Pour over the sabzi or dal.

Onion And Tomato Tadka

This tempering is typically prepared in northern India, where it instantly enhances the taste and richness of any dal dish. You can make this tempering by using onion, tomato, and some spices.

Add some oil or ghee to a pan.

Then add the cumin seeds.

Later, add the chopped onions and tomatoes.

After it has been reduced by half, remove it from the flame and mix in the dal.

Red Chilli Tadka

For those who like their dal and sabzis spiced up, this tempering is for you. Another easy recipe for tempering, this one uses whole red chillies, garlic and mustard seeds. Tadka like this is quite common in Bihari cooking.

In a pan, add a bit of oil or ghee.

Add 2 whole red chillies, chopped garlic and mustard seeds.

Cook on low heat.

As soon as the mustard seeds begin to splutter, remove them from the flame and transfer to the dal or sabzi.

Curry Leaves And Chana Dal Tadka

Add a lot of taste and aroma to your dishes with this one. Adding chana dal to your sabzi and dal gives them some crunch.

Add some oil or ghee to the pan.

Add in 1/2 tsp mustard seeds and chana dal.

Finish off by adding curry leaves.

Add the tempering to your dal or sabzi.

Panch Phoran Or 5 Seeds Tadka

This is a common Bengali tadka. The tempering can be prepared with 5 different types of seeds – carom seeds, fenugreek seeds, onion seeds, mustard seeds, and fennel seeds. This tempering will not only enhance the taste of your dish but will also add crunch to it.

Add mustard oil to a pan.

Though mustard oil is traditionally used for this tempering, regular oil or ghee can also be used.

Combine all five seeds – carom, fennel, onion, fenugreek, mustard.

Mix well.

When the seeds begin to splutter, pour the tempering over your dal or sabzi.

By adding these interesting temperings to your regular recipes, you will improve their flavour in no time. Depending on your personal tastes and preferences, you can adjust the amount of spices and other ingredients.