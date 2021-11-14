DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country allows passengers to occupy all seats in city buses

Nov 14, 2021, 08:36 pm IST

Riyadh: The Public Transport Authority (PTA) in Saudi Arabia allows passengers to occupy all seats in city busses. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board the buses. The PTA also instructed that all passengers must wear masks throughout the journey.

Busses will be allowed to operate at full capacity including those of educational institutions, buses carrying Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, tourist buses, buses carrying people attending conferences, events and festivals.

