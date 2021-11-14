Mahzooz Draw: 29 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirham

Dubai: Mahzooz draw announced this week’s winning numbers. The winning numbers are 3, 8, 14, 30, and 46.

29 participants shared 1 million UAE dirham at the 51st weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. They matched four out of the five winning numbers. They will take home Dh 34,483 each.

Three lucky participants won Dh 100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 7793010, 7804178, 7864939. They were identified as Sinan, Nadeem, and Abdussamed. 1,236 participants matched three out of five numbers and won the third prize of Dh 350 each. The total prize money won in the draw was Dh1,732,600. The grand prize of Dh 10 million is still not won.

The next week’s draw will be held on Saturday, November 20, at 9pm UAE time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.