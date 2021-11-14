Maoists kill four members of a family accusing them of being police informers

Gaya: Maoists hanged to death four people of the same family in Manuwar village in Gaya, Bihar. They also bombed their house in the village. The victims were identified as Satendra Singh Bhokta and Mahendra Singh Bhokta, Manorama Devi and Sunita Singh.

The Maoists put a poster in the village alleging that Satendra Singh Bhokta and Mahendra Singh Bhokta were police informers.

As per police, the killings were a retaliation for the death of four Maoists. On March 16, 2021, four Maoists were killed in an encounter in the area. Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya Kumar said that the Maoists did this to disrupt the Panchayat elections to be held on November 24. The CPI-Maoist has announced a boycott of the elections.