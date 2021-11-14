Massive stones wander through California’s Death Valley Park

It would scare the hell out of you if you were travelling through a barren land when you suddenly found stones moving with you. Our astonishment has been heightened by the discovery that stones move from one place to another on barren ground in America’s California. Racetrack Playa is a dry lake in California’s Death Valley National Park. The lake stretches 2.5 miles to the north and 1.25 miles to the south. Astonishingly, the stones in this dry lake move from place to place.

People and scientists are shocked by the fact that some stones weigh over 100 kilograms. Various studies have been conducted from time to time by scientific teams from around the world to learn the reason behind the sailing stones of Death Valley. According to legend, aliens had an underground base in the Death Valley and the stones in Racetrack Lake sailed only when alien flying disks took off or landed.

According to a scientific report published in 1900, the stones shifted due to the speed of wind. In contrast, a group of scientists who examined the area later concluded that the stones sailed on the lake because the land below is magnetic and the stones contain iron ore. Scientists dropped stones weighing more than 200 kilograms at a specific position in 2014 and left the site. They discovered that the stones had traveled at least a kilometer when they returned after a few years.

Richard D Noris and his brother James Noris have claimed that they have solved the mystery of Death Valley’s sailing stones through their research. The stones mostly move in the winter months. During the winter when the water at the lake turns solid, according to the Noris brothers. As the sun rises in the morning, thin layers of ice melt and start floating on the water. The movement of thin layers of ice and the movement of stones is caused by heavy winds.