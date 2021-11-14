Norovirus confirmed in Wayanad, Health Ministry issues guidelines; asks people to be vigilant

Thiruvananthapuram: Norovirus, an animal-borne disease transmitted through contaminated water and food got confirmed in Wayanad district of Kerala. The Kerala health department, in a meeting headed by Minister Veena George, assessed the situation in Wayanad and issued guidelines for the same. She has also issued an order in the district asking people to be vigilant.

‘Currently there is no cause for concern but everyone should be vigilant. Activities including super chlorination are underway. Drinking water sources need to be ensured to be hygienic. With proper prevention and treatment, the disease can be cured quickly. Therefore, everyone should be aware of the disease and its means of prevention’, minister said.

The Norovirus are a group of viruses that cause gastrointestinal illness. Some common symptoms of Norovirus include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, fever, headache, and body aches. Acute vomiting and diarrhoea can lead to dehydration and further complications. It does not significantly affect healthy people, but it can be serious in young children, the elderly, and those with other comorbidities. This animal-borne disease can also spread through direct contact with infected persons.

As per the guidelines issued, the infected people should rest at home, as directed by the doctor, and should drink ORS solution and boiled water. As preventive measures, people should take proper care of their immediate environmental hygiene and personal hygiene. ‘Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before eating and after using the toilet. Those who interact with animals should pay special attention. Chlorinate drinking water sources, wells and storage tanks with bleaching powder. Use chlorinated water for domestic use. Use only boiled water for drinking’, the health ministry’s guidelines read.

The guidelines also said that fruits and vegetables should only be used after they have been thoroughly washed. It further said that sea fish and shellfish such as crab and mussels must only be consumed after they are well cooked, and to avoid using stale and exposed foods.