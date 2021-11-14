Panasonic Lumix G100; the perfect companion for vloggers

Panasonic launched their new 4K Vlogging camera, the Panasonic Lumix G100. The G100 is the smallest camera that incorporates hybrid 5 axis stabilization. You can shoot a shake-free video without Gimball’s accompaniment.

The Lumix G100V is as handy as a phone. You can carry it in your pocket on the go. No more carrying a bag for the camera as it weighs only 345 g. The body is very simple and there is no noise of switches. The beautiful lens can be locked like a pancake. As mentioned earlier, the G100V is unique-it comes with a tripod grip attachment, So vloggers do not need to carry another tripod. The micro-USB cable in the grip can be attached to the camera. The grip has buttons for video recording, shutter release and camera sleep and can be controlled without touching the camera. You can record without changing the frame while vlogging. The tripod also features a ball head so the camera can be adjusted quickly at a convenient angle.

Video quality

3840×2160 4K/30p: Capture video in 100Mbps quality. Video is digitally stabilized and we can turn the stabilization on and off. The colour and sharpness are excellent. There are other modes for slow-motion video and manual video control.

Supported Video Resolution (MP4 Format)

1. [4K] 3840×2160 4K / 25p: 100Mbps

2. [4K] 3840×2160 4K / 24p: 100Mbps

3. [Full HD] 1920×1080 FHD / 60p: 28Mbps

4. [Full HD] 1920×1080 FHD / 50p: 28Mbps

5. [Full HD] 1920×1080 FHD / 30p: 20Mbps

6. [Full HD] 1920×1080 FHD / 25p: 20Mbps

7. [Full HD] 1920×1080 FHD / 24p: 24Mbps

8. [HD] 1280×720 HD / 30p: 10Mbps

9. [HD] 1280×720 HD / 25p: 10Mbps