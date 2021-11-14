People from Venezuela cross into Columbia for vaccine shots

Hundreds of Venezuelans have recently travelled to Colombia by crossing the Venezuelan borders for coronavirus vaccinations, as the country struggles to obtain enough doses for its citizens.

These trips are similar to previous attempts by Venezuelans to seek medical care abroad as their country’s health-care system crumbled due to years of medicine shortages, economic recession and public-hospital mismanagement. Travel restrictions and regulations linked to the pandemic, on the other hand, have made it more difficult for Venezuelans to obtain vaccines in neighbouring Colombia.

Colombian border states, which had previously provided free vaccines against tetanus, diphtheria and hepatitis to thousands of Venezuelan children prior to the pandemic, only started giving coronavirus shots to Venezuelan travellers in October.

Now that the gates are open, many people are taking advantage of the opportunity to get vaccines in Colombia, which has more access to European and North American vaccines and only uses WHO-approved vaccines.