Photography to reach a new domain; Canon to introduce dual-lens camera….

Canon has recently introduced their RF range with a slightly weird lens that the average photographer is unlikely to need right now. Named the RF 5.2mm F2.8 Dual fish-eye Lens, the optics have given the photography world a small shock. This is not necessary for traditional photo shooting. However, it can also be used to create virtual reality content. The new lens is capable of capturing stereoscopic 3D 180-degree VR. It will be copied in 8K resolution. Currently, the only camera that supports this lens is the EOS R5.

Content creation beyond traditional video shooting is thought to be on the line. You need the company’s Canon EOS VR software to be able to use the content created with the new lens. This is an add-on for Adobe Premiere Pro with a subscription. The Oculus Quest 2 headset is also required to view the images captured with Canon’s new lens. The world of photography has been fascinated by Canon’s new lenses, which have been criticized for being the largest camera maker but never trying to innovate enough. The lens is priced at $ 1999 and is expected to be available for purchase in December.