‘Pure vegetarian’ trains are soon to run on religious routes- Find out more…

As part of their efforts to get ‘Sattvik certified’, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to promote vegetarian-friendly travel in some of their trains. The Sattvik Council of India announced in a release that this will be implemented mostly on trains that connect religious sites.

In a statement issued in this regard, the Sattvik Council of India stated that several trains run by the IRCTC will be converted into ‘pure vegetarian’ trains to serve vegetarians. There has been no comment from IRCTC on this news. The Sattvik Council of India mentioned in an official press release that it has partnered with the IRCTC to introduce vegetarian-friendly services and to promote vegan travel to holy destinations. An official implementation date has not been announced.

According to the release, IRCTC’s Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra will be certified as ‘sattvik’. Accordingly, there will not be any non-vegetarian options available on this train when it comes to meals offered by IRCTC. Moreover, the Sattvik Council of India said in its release that it will launch the ‘sattvik’ certification scheme along with the IRCTC on Monday. A vegetarian kitchen guide will also be developed jointly with the IRCTC, mainly for trains that travel to religious destinations.

As per the release, the IRCTC has entered into an understanding with the Sattvik Council of India, and has decided to apply for certification for some trains that travel to religious and pilgrimage destinations such as the Vande Bharat Express, which runs from Delhi to Katra. This will be implemented across 18 trains run by the IRCTC, according to the release. ‘IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges, budget hotels, food plazas, travel and tour packages, Rail Neer plants will be ‘sattvik’ certified to ensure vegetarian-friendly travel,’ it said.