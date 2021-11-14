Russia has troops deployed near Ukrainian border, Zelenskiy says

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers are stationed near Ukraine’s border and Western countries have shared information with Kyiv about active Russian troop movements.

‘I hope the entire world can now clearly see who truly wants peace and who is concentrating nearly 100,000 soldiers at our border,’ he said in a video posted on his website of a speech he gave on Wednesday.

The presence of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border has sparked fears of an attack. Such suggestions have been dismissed by Moscow as inflammatory and the NATO transatlantic alliance has increased its activity in the region.

On November 3rd, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry estimated that 90,000 Russian troops were stationed near Ukraine’s border.