Sanju’s helping hand: Adarsh can fly to Spain

Kerala’s own Sanju Samson has extended a helping hand to a budding young footballer. Adarsh, a young talent, had the opportunity to train for a month at Deportivo La Virgen del Camino, a third division league club in Spain. But finances prevented him from reaching Spain for training. Knowing this, Sanju sponsored Adarsh’s flight tickets.

Adarsh, a native of Kuttamperur, Mannar, is a graduate student of ??Thiruvalla Marthoma College. Apart from Sanju, Chengannur MLA and Culture and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian assisted Adarsh ??in organizing the rest. Saji Cherian wrote on Facebook that the Leo Club of Karakkad had collected Rs 50,000 and handed over the amount to Adarsh.