Sony A7 4 to feature 33 MP 4K recording with webcam functionality

The A7 4 is Sony’s latest flagship full-frame mirrorless camera in the same series. When the new version arrives, naturally the expectations of Sony fans will hit the skies. However, unlike the launch of the Sony A7 3, the camera system has undergone many changes recently. Sony is coming up with a new camera at a time when it is facing stiff challenges from cameras like the Canon R6, Nikon Z6 II and Panasonic S1. The new camera features a 33MP backside-illuminated CMOS sensor. It is accompanied by the company’s latest Beyonce? XR processor. The A7 4 has the design and menu system of the company’s latest full-frame camera.

Here are the major features of Sony A7 4

One of the best autofocusing systems in the world

Sony’s professional model A1 is considered to be one of the best autofocusing cameras in the world. The new A7 4 is inspired by that camera. A7 4 is capable of recognizing and tracking the eyes of humans, animals and birds. One of the advantages of the camera is that it captures and tracks the subject while capturing video.

Video

Up to 30 frames per second can cover the entire surface of the UHD 4K video sensor. The fact that it is oversized by 7K Capture also helps to enhance the quality. Meanwhile, the camera is capable of 4K60P recording in APS-C crop mode. The video can be set to 10 bit 4: 2: 2 or 4: 2: 0 detail. There are also various log profiles.

Webcam functionality

Nowadays the demand for cameras that can run as webcams is increasing. Even those who have the money to buy such a camera face some problems. One of the reasons is that cameras often need to be connected to sophisticated software to connect to computers. The A7 4 was one of the first cameras to solve all these problems.

First Lossless Compressed Row

One of the limitations of many Sony cameras is the inability to create lossless compressed raw files. It is fixed in A7 4. The new camera can create lossless compressed raw files.

The Sony A7 4 is expected to be priced around Rs.1.90 lakh