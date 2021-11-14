Take a look at Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s full specs

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is all set to be launched at the Consumer Electronics Show in Jan 2022. The phone was spotted at Geekbench recently, and now promotional photographs have appeared online. Its entire specs sheet has been leaked as well, leaving little to the imagination. Depending on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come with a selection of Qualcomm Snapdragon and Exynos processors. The phone will most likely have the same design as the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

According to the report, the device is expected to run Android 11 out of the box. It may also feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The reports also suggest that the phone will be available in both Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 SoCs with a storage option of up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, depending on the market. The Mali G78 GPU is claimed to be in the Exynos variant, whereas the Adreno 660 GPU is said to be in the Snapdragon variant.

As for cameras, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may have a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP main sensor, a depth sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. At the front, the phone is expected to feature a 32 MP punch hole selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.