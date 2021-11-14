This Wifi Technology will give you 1 km Range

The adoption of numerous smart home goods such as smart speakers, smart doorbells, smart vacuum cleaners, and others has given the IoT (Internet of Things) market a significant boost recently. As a result, in the industrial sector as well as at home, more devices must remain linked to the internet than in the past. Researchers have developed a new Wi-Fi technology called Wi-Fi HaLow to deliver a larger range while still saving electricity.

The new Wi-Fi technology offers a 1km range while using less power than current Wi-Fi networks. The Wi-Fi Alliance, a global group of Wi-Fi-focused firms, recently validated it as interoperable with existing Wi-Fi protocols and supporting devices.

Currently, there is no official statement on the availability of this. We may expect Wi-Fi HaLow to be introduced sooner as the number of IoT-based products on the market continues to grow.