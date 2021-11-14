Train ticket booking to remain suspended during these hours for the next 7 days

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Railways announced that the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) of the Indian Railways will remain suspended for six hours during lean business hours at night time for the next seven days. The ticket reservation, current booking, cancellation, and enquiry services will remain unavailable during these 6 hours. The PRS is suspended for the upgradation of the system and updating new train numbers on it.

The PRS shutdown will commence at 2330 hours and end at 0530 hours during the intervening night of November 14 and November 15 and continue every night during the same hours until November 21-22.

All remaining 139 enquiry services besides the PRS service will continue with no interruption.