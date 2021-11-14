Union government establishes seven new Integrated Check Posts in West Bengal

Kolkata: The Union government has decided to establish seven new Integrated Check Posts (ICP) in West Bengal. The decision was taken to ensure better connectivity and security along the India-Bangladesh border.

Of these seven ICPs, five will be established on the Indo-Bangladesh border and one each on the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan border by the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI). The five ICPs on the Indo-Bangladesh border will be established at – Changrabandha in Cooch Behar district, Phulbari in Jalpaiguri district, Hilli in South Dinajpur district, Mahadipur in Malda district and Gojadanga in North 24-Parganas district. One ICP will be set up on the Indo-Nepal border at Panitanki in Darjeeling district. Another ICP at Jaigaon in Alipurduar bordering Bhutan will also be set up.