WC T20 Final: Australia wins toss, opts to field against New Zealand

Dubai: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss against New Zealand, and chose to bowl in the grand finale of the on-going ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

‘We’ll have a bowl. Looks a little bit dry but I don’t think it will change. It might skid with the new ball. We’re playing the same team. The way we hung in the contest and take it deep was crucial for us. Zampa has been superb for a while in the shortest format, and hopefully that will continue. It is a new format, a new team and our record over NZ doesn’t matter at all’, Australian skipper spoke after the toss. ‘We would have fielded as well. It looks like a reasonable wicket and who knows about the dew’, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.