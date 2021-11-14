Whatsapp to introduce 4 new features; Details Here;

Meta owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on new features, including the ability to further adjust who can see your profile photo on WhatsApp. Another feature that is expected to reach WhatsApp in a few months is the possibility of creating subgroups within a group. This feature may be called Communities. The WaBetaInfo website has come up with new information. Some of these features are already being used by WhatsApp beta testers.

Here are some features that may be coming to your WhatsApp soon:

Profile photo and Last Scene may only be allowed to be shown to certain people.

Users may have more control over who can see their profile photo, last seen status, and ‘About’ information. Currently, people ‘My Contacts’, ‘Everyone’ and ‘Nobody’ were the only option to choose. With the new update, there will be a ‘My Contact Except’ option to be added allowing certain people from the contacts to view your details. New time settings for disappearing message option.

Disappearing messages currently have a lifespan of up to seven days. Now it is said that it can be increased to 90 days or reduced to 24 hours. Communities – groups within groups

Communities will be a feature that gives more control to group admins. WaBetainfo also claims to be able to create groups within groups. Messaging between subgroups thus created is also said to be end-to-end encrypted. Record and listen to voice messages before sending

The sender of the voice message may have a user interface configuration that allows them to record and listen to it. A stop button will be added for this. The user can touch the slot and stop recording and listen to the recorded message. It says you can delete it if you don’t like it.