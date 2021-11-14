You tube decides on counting dislikes : Get you know how…

In a recent announcement, YouTube, owned by Google, announced that the company would make ‘dislike’ buttons available. YouTube says that, while the dislike number will be made private, the dislike button will remain. Users might dislike a video created by a creator if they don’t like it. Creators will be able to track their dislikes, along with other metrics regarding their video’s performance, on YouTube Studio if they choose to do so.

The Google-owned platform tested the changes earlier this year to see if they would reduce hate attacks and creator harassment. Previously, YouTube discussed how public dislike counts might affect creators’ well-being, as well as how targeted campaigns to add dislikes to videos might encourage targeted marketing. This is true, but dislikes can also alert others to videos that are clickbait, spam, or deceptive. As reported by TechCrunch, YouTube tested the modifications for several months and analyzed how the changes affected both users and artists.

The company tested various designs for deleting hate numbers, including one in which ‘Dislike’ appeared underneath the thumbs down button instead of the number of dislikes. This is the way the firm has chosen to display the dislikes (with the number concealed), which is a less jarring adjustment to the row of interaction buttons beneath a video.