4 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Delhi

New Delhi: At least four persons sustained burn injuries after an LPG cylinder caught fire in Nangloi area, New Delhi on Monday morning. The fire was extinguished by three fire tenders in 30 minutes. The cooling process has also been completed.

The room where the incident took place was completely burnt due to the fire and most of the domestic items were burnt and turned into ashes.

Also Read: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in UAE

Earlier on Sunday, 17 people were injured in an LPG cylinder explosion in Azadpur area in Delhi and five of them are in critical condition. They are undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak, Ram Manohar Lohia and Babu Jagjivan Ram hospitals.