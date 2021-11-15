50% discount on traffic fines announced in UAE

Ajman: Ajman police has announced 50% discount on traffic fines from November 21 to December 31. The scheme was announced to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the UAE. The decision was issued upon the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council.

Black points imposed on drivers will be lifted and confiscated vehicles will be released under the scheme. All traffic violations reported before November 14 will be covered under the scheme. But it does not cover offences like reckless driving and changing a vehicle’s engine or chassis without a license.