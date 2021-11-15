Arvind Kejriwal to visit Goa tomorrow; BJP leader set to join AAP

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane from the Poriem constituency will reportedly join Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, along with hundreds of supporters from his constituency. Rane will be joining AAP at 7 pm on Tuesday in the presence of AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal during his Goa visit.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day tour of Goa from Tuesday, as a part of his poll campaigns for up-coming assembly elections. He will reach Goa at 2 pm tomorrow. This will be his third visit to the state this month.

Goa Assembly has a total strength of 40 members, out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and have the support of MLAs from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, the opposition in the assembly, has 15 legislators in the house.