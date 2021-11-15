Banks to remain closed for 5 days in this month: Full List

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for five days this month. Bank holidays are declared by the apex bank of the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and they have declared 17 bank holidays in the month of November.

Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

According to the Reserve Bank’s list of approved holidays for the month of November, most of the banks across the country will remain closed On November 19, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, while banks in Patna will remain open.

List of bank holidays from November 16 onwards:

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima – Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar

November 21: Sunday

November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi – Bengaluru

November 23: Seng Kutsnem – Shillong

November 27: Fourth Saturday of the month

November 28: Sunday