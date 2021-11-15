Benny Gants of Israel to visit Morocco

On November 24, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will make an official visit to Morocco and sign security cooperation agreements with the North African country, according to Israel’s Defense Ministry.

Morocco, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, was one of four Arab countries to normalise relations with Israel last year as a result of US-brokered agreements.

In August, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid travelled to Morocco for the first time since 2003 as Israel’s top diplomat.

For decades, until Israel’s formation in 1948, Morocco was home to one of the largest Jewish communities in North Africa and the Middle East. Between 1948 and 1964, an estimated quarter of a million Moroccans emigrated to Israel.

Only around 3,000 Jews live in Morocco today, despite the fact that hundreds of thousands of Israelis claim Moroccan heritage.