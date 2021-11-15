Biren Kumar Basak makes an unusual gift to the PM. Modi thrilled! Read on …

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Padma Shri award winner Biren Kumar for presenting him with a sari with a picture of him addressing the people. Biren handed over a special gift to Modi during his meeting with the Padma Award winners at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

‘Shri Biren Kumar Basak belongs to Nadia in West Bengal. He is a reputed weaver, who depicts different aspects of Indian history and culture in his Sarees. During the interaction with the Padma Awardees, he presented something to me which I greatly cherish.’ – Modi tweeted along with the picture presented by Biren Kumar.

Biren Kumar is a famous weaver in West Bengal. He migrated to Bengal from Bangladesh during the Partition, went to homes in Kolkata and earned his living by selling saris. Later he paid more attention to weaving. At present, Biren’s has an annual turnover of Rs 25 crore. Biren expressed his gratitude by talking to the media that his workers were the real winners of the award.