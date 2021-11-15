China should investigate Peng sexual assault scandal, says WTA

The Women’s Tennis Association said on Sunday that China should investigate the sexual assault allegations made by Peng Shuai against a former Chinese vice premier, as well as to end the censorship of the former world number one doubles player.

On November 2nd, Peng, one of China’s most famous athletes, said on her Weibo social media account that Zhang Gaoli, a former member of the Politburo Standing Committee pushed her into sex and that they later had an on-again, off-again consensual relationship. The Politburo Standing committee is the highest decision-making body of China.

Peng, 35, claimed in the post, which was taken down about a half-hour after it was published, that she had no evidence to back up her claims.

The internet in China is extensively regulated, and the personal lives of prominent officials are a particularly sensitive topic. Zhang, who is 75 now, was a vice premier from 2013 to 2018 and had served on the Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017.

Peng, the first Chinese player to reach the top of the world rankings when she was ranked number one in doubles in 2014, has not been seen since then, causing concern among tennis fans around the world.

In a statement, the WTA, which oversees the women’s tour, said it would seek a ‘full, fair and transparent inquiry into sexual assault claims’ levelled against the former Chinese leader.

‘All women, including Peng Shuai, need to be heard, not censored,’ WTA stated.

The Chinese Tennis Association and the State Council Information Office did not comment on the WTA’s statement.

On Sunday, WTA president Simon told the New York Times that no one on the Tour has spoken to Peng directly, but that he had received assurances from the Chinese Tennis Association that she was secure and not in danger.