Cuba revokes accreditation of journalists from Spanish news agency

Five journalists from the Spanish news agency EFE had their press credentials revoked by the Cuban government, ahead of a banned protest march by opposition groups scheduled for Monday.

Two of them were later returned, the EFE told the media. The Cuban authorities informed an editor and a photographer that their accreditations would be returned, without mentioning the other three.

According to EFE, Cuban authorities summoned three editors, a photographer, and a television cameraperson to inform them of the decision to revoke their press cards, an hour earlier to the withdrawal of accreditation, which occurred on the eve of Monday’s banned march.

On Sunday, Spain’s secretary of state for Latin America and the Caribbean, Juan Fernandez Trigo, called the head of the Cuban Embassy in Madrid to demand Havana, to return the three other EFE journalists’ press credentials.

The International Press Center of the Cuban government did not respond to a request for comment.

The President of EFE, Gabriela Caas, described the decision of the Cuban government to reinstate the accreditation of two journalists ‘insufficient,’ and demanded that the other three be reinstated as well.