Driving test, licensing services will be held on Fridays, Saturdays in UAE

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police announced that vehicle, driver licensing, and driving test services will be held on Fridays and Saturdays in the emirate. Colonel Muhammad Al-Buraik Al-Amiri, Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate in the Central Operations Sector said that the decision was taken to meet needs of people who cannot complete their transactions during weekdays due to work, study, or other conditions.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines extends suspension of flights to and from this city

Drivers testing and licensing center in Musaffah will provide learning drivers’ examination services on Saturdays from 8 am to 2 pm. In Al Ain city, the Safety Building (ADNOC) will provide driver licensing and vehicle licensing services on Fridays and Saturdays from 2 pm to 8 pm. The Service and Customer Happiness Center at the Drivers Licensing Department will be providing driving test services on Saturdays from 8 am to 2 pm. Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department (Madinat Zayed) in Al Dhafra will provide vehicle licensing services on Fridays from 2 pm to 8 pm. The drivers licensing services, and drivers testing services will be available on Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm.