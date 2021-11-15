Emirates Airlines extends suspension of flights to and from this city

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines extended the suspension of flights from and to Khartoum in Sudan till November 17. The air carrier said that passengers with their heir final destination to Khartoum will not be accepted until further notice from any point on the Emirates network.

The airline urged all passengers to ensure that their contact details are correct by visiting ‘Manage Your Booking’ on the Emirates website.

The air carrier took this decision considering the political instability in Sudan. Earlier in October, The Sudan Army had arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, ministers and civilian leaders and seized power in the country.