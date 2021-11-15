Lee of Samsung visits US to discuss a chip plant , just after serving his jail sentence. Read on

Jay Y. Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, is in North America in his first public appearance since serving jail term for bribery. The company is reportedly planning to build a $17 billion chip plant in the U.S.

Lee left Seoul on Sunday, and his travel to Canada and the United States will coincide with a decision on the new plant’s location, Yonhap and other local media reported.

According to Reuters, a site in Texas’ Williamson County, near the city of Taylor, had the best incentives package among the numerous places which Samsung was evaluating for the new chip plant that will create advanced logic chips.

Samsung has been comparing incentives since vice chairman Kim Kinam confirmed the plan for the chip plant in May, while also considering the available amount of stable utilities such as water and electricity.

A winter storm hit Samsung’s chip production in Austin, Texas, in the first quarter, and a shutdown caused by blackouts and damage to wafers worth 300 to 400 billion won ($254-339 million).

‘I am set to meet many U.S. partners,’ Lee told the reporters without elaborating, on Sunday, before his flight took off.

He also stated that he intended to travel to Boston, where the headquarters of Moderna, the Covid-19 vaccine producer, was situated.