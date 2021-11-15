Moderate intensity earthquake hits Iran

Tehran: A moderate intensity earthquake hit Iran on Monday. On Sunday, several houses were damaged and one person was killed in two strong earthquakes that jolted the region. The first earthquake measured 6.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale and the second one measured 6.3. The depth of the earthquakes were 15 kilometers. The tremors of earthquake was felt in the UAE.

Iran situated in a high seismic area is regularly hit by moderate and strong earthquakes. 31,000 people were killed in a strong earthquake of 6.6 that hit Bam city in southeast Iran in in December 2003.