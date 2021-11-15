Maori of New Zealand ask anti-vaxxers not to use haka in protests

A Maori tribe in New Zealand told the anti-vaccine protesters to stop exploiting their tradition to promote anti-vaxxer message.

Vaccine opponents have been performing the traditional haka at rallies against vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions in recent weeks. Hakas are the ceremonial dance performed by Maori tribes, which display the tribe’s pride, strength and unity.

The protestors used a Maori haka called ‘Ka Mate,’ which was composed by Te Rauparaha, who was the war chief of Ngti Toa tribe, in 1820s. It is the heritage of the M?ori tribe

‘Ka Mate’ is also the most well-known haka in New Zealand as it has been performed by the All Blacks team, at the international rugby test matches for decades.

The tribe stated that they did not endorse anti-vaxxers’ position, and that they did not want Maori ‘tupuna’ or ‘iwi’ linked with anti-vaxxer statements. ‘Iwi’ and ‘tupuna’ referred to the ancestry of the tribes.

‘We advise demonstrators who want to employ Ka Mate to do so with an alternative haka. The usage of Ka Mate for this purpose is not recommended,’ the tribe stated.

It entails a terrifying exhibition of rhythmic foot-stomping and chanting, eye-rolling and tongue-sticking.

New Zealand, which has one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 in the world, has struggled to combat the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus this year, forcing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to switch from an elimination strategy involving lockdowns to a strategy that involves living with the virus and increasing vaccinations.

Ardern has set a goal of vaccinating 90 percent of those who are eligible to take the shot, before the lockdowns are lifted.

About 81 percent of the eligible population has received two vaccine shots, but Ardern said on Monday that misconceptions about vaccines was preventing some young Maori from receiving them.