Morocco to conduct additional PCR tests at airports and ports as Covid surges in Europe

Morocco’s government stated on Saturday that travellers arriving at its airports and ports will be subjected to rapid COVID-19 testing, with any tourist who tests positive being denied entry to the country.

The regulation, which makes an existing requirement of a negative PCR test 48 hours before departure stricter, is intended to protect the country amid a surge of cases across Europe, the government statement said.

Unless they have a permanent residency document, travellers who get a positive test must be returned at the expense of the airline that brought them into the nation.

Morocco has given out the most coronavirus vaccine doses in the African subcontinent than any others, inoculating 24.3 million people out of a population of 36 million. It has also begun to deliver booster shots.

Last Wednesday, the country lifted a night curfew imposed in March 2020 to combat COVID-19, following a drop in cases from the summer peak.